Basic Jungle Skills Course with 5th ANGLICO

U.S. Marines with 5th ANGLICO (5th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company), III Marine Expeditionary Force, and 3rd Battalion, 12th Marines (3/12), build a fire with natural and man-made materials during the Basic Jungle Skills Course (BJSC) at Jungle Warfare Training Center on Camp Gonsalves, Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 5, 2023. Sgt. Emanuel Filpocastellanos, an Artillery Fire Control Marine with 3/12, maintains the fire's tinder and kindling. BJSC trains Marines in jungle survival skills, tactical rope suspension techniques, and jungle warfare tactics, building a lethal force capable of conducting operations throughout a harsh littoral environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Peter J. Eilen)

