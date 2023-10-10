Basic Jungle Skills Course with 5th ANGLICO

U.S. Marines with 5th ANGLICO (5th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company), III Marine Expeditionary Force, and 3rd Battalion, 12th Marines, build a fire with natural and man-made materials during the Basic Jungle Skills Course (BJSC) at Jungle Warfare Training Center on Camp Gonsalves, Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 5, 2023. BJSC trains Marines in jungle survival skills, tactical rope suspension techniques, and jungle warfare tactics, to build a lethal force capable of conducting operations throughout a harsh jungle environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Peter J. Eilen)

Date Taken: 10.05.2023
Location: CAMP GONSALVES, OKINAWA, JP