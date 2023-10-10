Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CFAS Navy Ball 2023

    CFAS Navy Ball 2023

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    10.13.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Capt. Michael Fontaine, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), speaks during the CFAS Navy Ball held Oct. 13, 2023 at CFAS in celebration of the U.S. Navy’s 248th birthday. The theme of this year’s celebration was "248 Years of Power, Presence, and Protection," which highlights the U.S. Navy’s historical and long-standing commitment to being forward deployed, highly trained, and dedicated to defending American interests at sea, on land, and in the sky. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.13.2023
    Date Posted: 10.16.2023 02:26
    Photo ID: 8072918
    VIRIN: 231013-N-CA060-1068
    Resolution: 3925x2611
    Size: 1.15 MB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CFAS Navy Ball 2023, by PO2 Jasmine Ikusebiala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Sasebo
    CFAS
    Navy Ball
    248 Years
    248th Navy Birthday

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT