    Basic Jungle Skills Course with 5th ANGLICO

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    10.05.2023

    Photo by 1st Lt. Michelle Lin 

    III MEF Information Group     

    U.S. Marines with 5th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, and 3rd Battalion, 12th Marines, conduct land navigation during the Basic Jungle Skills Course (BJSC) at Camp Gonsalves, Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 2, 2023. Capt. Griffin Lawrence, the Team Lead for ADET (ANGLICO Detachment) 1-1, leads the Marines through the terrain. BJSC trains Marines in jungle survival skills, tactical rope suspension techniques, and jungle warfare tactics, building a lethal force capable of conducting operations in a harsh littoral environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Peter J. Eilen)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Basic Jungle Skills Course with 5th ANGLICO, by 1LT Michelle Lin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

