Basic Jungle Skills Course with 5th ANGLICO

U.S. Marines with 5th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, and 3rd Battalion, 12th Marines, pose for a group photo during the endurance course as part of the Basic Jungle Skills Course (BJSC) at Jungle Warfare Training Center on Camp Gonsalves, Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 2, 2023. BJSC trains Marines in jungle survival skills, tactical rope suspension techniques, and jungle warfare tactics, building a lethal force capable of conducting operations in a harsh littoral environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Peter J. Eilen)

