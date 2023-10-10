Basic Jungle Skills Course with 5th ANGLICO

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Julio Tinocodominguez, a Transmissions System Operator with ADET (ANGLICO Detachment) 1-1, 5th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, takes off for a rappel while instructors supervise the training during the Basic Jungle Skills Course (BJSC) at Jungle Warfare Training Center on Camp Gonsalves, Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 2, 2023. BJSC trains Marines in jungle survival skills, tactical rope suspension techniques, and jungle warfare tactics, building a lethal force capable of conducting operations in a harsh littoral environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Peter J. Eilen)

