U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Gene C. Buckner, newly appointed commander of the Utah Air National Guard, walks with his wife Lisa Buckner after Buckners promotion and assumption of command ceremony on Oct. 14, 2023 at Roland R. Wright Air National Guard Base, Utah. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Danny Whitlock)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.14.2023 Date Posted: 10.15.2023 17:51 Photo ID: 8072426 VIRIN: 231014-Z-DP148-1027 Resolution: 5773x3854 Size: 7.47 MB Location: SALT LAKE CITY, UT, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Utah Air National Guard participates in assumption of command ceremony [Image 27 of 27], by TSgt Danny Whitlock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.