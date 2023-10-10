Utah Air National Guard participates in assumption of command ceremony

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Gene C. Buckner, newly appointed commander of the Utah Air National Guard, delivers his first remarks after being promoted to the rank of Brig. Gen. in a ceremony on Oct. 14, 2023 at Roland R. Wright Air National Guard Base, Utah. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Danny Whitlock)
