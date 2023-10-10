Utah Air National Guard participates in assumption of command ceremony

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman KC Buckner, a firefighter assigned to the 151st Mission Support Group, Utah Air National Guard, hands his mother Lisa Buckner flowers at a promotion and assumption of command ceremony for KC Buckners dad, newley promoted U.S Air Force Brig. Gen. Gene Buckner on Oct. 14, 2023 at Roland R. Wright Air National Guard Base, Utah. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Danny Whitlock)

