Utah Air National Guard participates in assumption of command ceremony

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Daniel D. Boyack, the Adjutant General, Utah National Guard, passes the guidon to newly promoted U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Gene C. Bucker, as a symbol of his new command, during a ceremony on Oct. 14, 2023 at Roland R. Wright Air National Guard Base, Utah. The tradition of the assumption of command ceremony in the military is for subordinates to witness the transition of command of the unit from one commander to another. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Danny Whitlock)

