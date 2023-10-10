Utah Air National Guard participates in assumption of command ceremony

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Gene C. Bucker, newly appointed commander of the Utah Air National Guard receives a flag signifying his promotion in a ceremony on Oct. 14, 2023 at Roland R. Wright Air National Guard Base, Utah. The tradition of the assumption of command ceremony in the military is for subordinates to witness the transition of command of the unit from one commander to another. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Danny Whitlock)

