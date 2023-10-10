U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Gene C. Bucker, newly appointed commander of the Utah Air National Guard has his rank pinned on by his daughter Ashlee Buckner and wife Lisa in a ceremony on Oct. 14, 2023 at Roland R. Wright Air National Guard Base, Utah. The tradition of the change of command ceremony in the military is for subordinates to witness the transition of command of the unit from one commander to another. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Danny Whitlock)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.14.2023 Date Posted: 10.15.2023 17:51 Photo ID: 8072406 VIRIN: 231014-Z-DP148-1014 Resolution: 4603x2589 Size: 4.62 MB Location: SALT LAKE CITY, UT, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Utah Air National Guard participates in assumption of command ceremony [Image 27 of 27], by TSgt Danny Whitlock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.