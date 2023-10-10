Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Utah Air National Guard participates in assumption of command ceremony [Image 11 of 27]

    Utah Air National Guard participates in assumption of command ceremony

    SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES

    10.14.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Danny Whitlock 

    151st Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Daniel D. Boyack, the Adjutant General, Utah National Guard, presides as the official for the promotion of U.S. Air Force Col. Gene C. Buckner to the rank of Brig. Gen. in a ceremony on Oct. 14, 2023 at Roland R. Wright Air National Guard Base, Utah. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Danny Whitlock)

    Date Taken: 10.14.2023
    Date Posted: 10.15.2023 17:50
    Photo ID: 8072398
    VIRIN: 231014-Z-DP148-1012
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 9.06 MB
    Location: SALT LAKE CITY, UT, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Utah Air National Guard participates in assumption of command ceremony [Image 27 of 27], by TSgt Danny Whitlock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    UTANG
    UTNG
    151 ARW

