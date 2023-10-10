Utah Air National Guard participates in assumption of command ceremony

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Daniel D. Boyack, the Adjutant General, Utah National Guard, presides as the official for the promotion of U.S. Air Force Col. Gene C. Buckner to the rank of Brig. Gen. in a ceremony on Oct. 14, 2023 at Roland R. Wright Air National Guard Base, Utah. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Danny Whitlock)

