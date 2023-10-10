Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Colonel Interaction [Image 3 of 3]

    Colonel Interaction

    CORAOPOLIS, PA, UNITED STATES

    10.15.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. James Harris 

    911th Airlift Wing

    Col. Christopher Sopko, deputy commander of the 911th Airlift Wing, meets with members of the key spouse program for lunch, Oct. 15, 2023, at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania. As deputy commander, Sopko is responsible for assisting the 911th AW commander in the training and readiness of more than 1,500 personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. James E. Harris III)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.15.2023
    Date Posted: 10.15.2023 15:58
    Photo ID: 8072227
    VIRIN: 231015-F-DF736-2112
    Resolution: 2400x1333
    Size: 293.71 KB
    Location: CORAOPOLIS, PA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Colonel Interaction [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt James Harris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Photo plane pose
    Spouse team
    Colonel Interaction

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Steel Airmen
    Col. Community outreach

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT