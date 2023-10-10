Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spouse team [Image 2 of 3]

    Spouse team

    CORAOPOLIS, PA, UNITED STATES

    10.15.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. James Harris 

    911th Airlift Wing

    Key spouse members display their wedding rings at the 911th Security Forces Squadron, Oct. 15, 2023, at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania. The key spouse program is comprised of military spouses who volunteer to help families of base personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. James E. Harris III)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.15.2023
    Date Posted: 10.15.2023 15:58
    Photo ID: 8072226
    VIRIN: 231015-F-DF736-2108
    Resolution: 2400x1584
    Size: 257.66 KB
    Location: CORAOPOLIS, PA, US 
    Key spouses
    Wedding Ring
    Steel Airmen

