Spouse team

Key spouse members display their wedding rings at the 911th Security Forces Squadron, Oct. 15, 2023, at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania. The key spouse program is comprised of military spouses who volunteer to help families of base personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. James E. Harris III)
