Photo plane pose

Members of the key spouse program pose together in a C-17 hangar, Oct. 15, 2023, at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania. The key spouse program is comprised of military spouses who volunteer to help families of base personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. James E. Harris III)

