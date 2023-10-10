Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Photo plane pose [Image 1 of 3]

    Photo plane pose

    CORAOPOLIS, PA, UNITED STATES

    10.15.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. James Harris 

    911th Airlift Wing

    Members of the key spouse program pose together in a C-17 hangar, Oct. 15, 2023, at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania. The key spouse program is comprised of military spouses who volunteer to help families of base personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. James E. Harris III)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.15.2023
    Date Posted: 10.15.2023 15:58
    Photo ID: 8072225
    VIRIN: 231015-F-DF736-2017
    Resolution: 2400x1560
    Size: 452.64 KB
    Location: CORAOPOLIS, PA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Photo plane pose [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt James Harris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Photo plane pose
    Spouse team
    Colonel Interaction

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    C-17
    Key spouse
    Steel Airmen

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT