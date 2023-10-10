Soldiers practice marksmanship

U.S. Soldiers with the 228th Engineer Company, 337th Engineer Battalion, 55th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, 28th Infantry Division train with M249 light machine guns in an engagement skills trainer, or virtual firing range, at Fort Indiantown Gap, Oct 14, 2023. The EST is a computer-based weapons trainer used to simulate individual or crew served weapons qualifications. EST provides a safe training experience regardless of the weather. The weapons used are not capable of firing live ammunition or chambering live rounds but function and operate the same as the real weapon while replicating various environmental conditions. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. David Thomson)

Date Taken: 10.14.2023
Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, US
by SPC David Thomson