    Soldiers practice marksmanship [Image 1 of 3]

    Soldiers practice marksmanship

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, UNITED STATES

    10.14.2023

    Photo by Spc. David Thomson 

    109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Soldiers with the 228th Engineer Company, 337th Engineer Battalion, 55th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, 28th Infantry Division train with M249 light machine guns in an engagement skills trainer, or virtual firing range, at Fort Indiantown Gap, Oct 14, 2023. The EST is a computer-based weapons trainer used to simulate individual or crew served weapons qualifications. EST provides a safe training experience regardless of the weather. The weapons used are not capable of firing live ammunition or chambering live rounds but function and operate the same as the real weapon while replicating various environmental conditions. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. David Thomson)

    Date Taken: 10.14.2023
    Date Posted: 10.15.2023 15:52
    Photo ID: 8072182
    VIRIN: 231014-Z-TV920-1001
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 2.33 MB
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers practice marksmanship [Image 3 of 3], by SPC David Thomson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Pennsylvania National Guard
    Marksmanship
    National Guard

