The athletic field at the Edward Cross Training Complex in Pembroke, New Hampshire, was recently resurfaced with artificial turf and branded with the New Hampshire Army National Guard logo at midfield. The field will soon be available for athletic training and various military and community sporting events. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Charles Johnston)
|Date Taken:
|10.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.15.2023 15:10
|Photo ID:
|8072142
|VIRIN:
|231014-Z-HA185-1021
|Resolution:
|5134x3667
|Size:
|4.15 MB
|Location:
|PEMBROKE, NH, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NH National Guard unveils resurfaced athletic field, by MSgt Charles Johnston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT