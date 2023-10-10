NH National Guard unveils resurfaced athletic field

The athletic field at the Edward Cross Training Complex in Pembroke, New Hampshire, was recently resurfaced with artificial turf and branded with the New Hampshire Army National Guard logo at midfield. The field will soon be available for athletic training and various military and community sporting events. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Charles Johnston)

