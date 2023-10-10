NH National Guard unveils resurfaced athletic field

The athletic field at the Edward Cross Training Complex athletic field in Pembroke, New Hampshire, was recently resurfaced and branded with the New Hampshire National Guard logo. The field will soon be available for various military and community sporting events. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Charles Johnston)

