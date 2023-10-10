Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NH National Guard unveils resurfaced athletic field

    PEMBROKE, NH, UNITED STATES

    10.14.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Charles Johnston 

    Joint Force Headquarters - New Hampshire National Guard

    The athletic field at the Edward Cross Training Complex athletic field in Pembroke, New Hampshire, was recently resurfaced and branded with the New Hampshire National Guard logo. The field will soon be available for various military and community sporting events. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Charles Johnston)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NH National Guard unveils resurfaced athletic field, by MSgt Charles Johnston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Johnston
    NationalGuard
    Kaiser
    NHNationalGuard

