    139th Security Forces readiness training [Image 15 of 16]

    139th Security Forces readiness training

    ROSECRANS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MO, UNITED STATES

    10.14.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Janae Masoner 

    139th Airlift Wing

    Airmen from the 139th Security Forces Squadron, Missouri Air National Guard, conduct training on securing a drop zone and land navigation at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, Oct. 14, 2023. The training included transportation by Missouri Army National Guard UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters. (Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Janae Masoner)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.14.2023
    Date Posted: 10.15.2023 13:42
    Photo ID: 8072053
    VIRIN: 231014-F-FP794-3408
    Resolution: 1364x2050
    Size: 378.99 KB
    Location: ROSECRANS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MO, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 139th Security Forces readiness training [Image 16 of 16], by SrA Janae Masoner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

