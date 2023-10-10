Airmen from the 139th Security Forces Squadron, Missouri Air National Guard, conduct training on securing a drop zone and land navigation at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, Oct. 14, 2023. The training included transportation by Missouri Army National Guard UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters. (Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Janae Masoner)
|Date Taken:
|10.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.15.2023 13:42
|Photo ID:
|8072049
|VIRIN:
|231014-F-FP794-1110
|Resolution:
|2050x1364
|Size:
|385.88 KB
|Location:
|ROSECRANS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 139th Security Forces readiness training [Image 16 of 16], by SrA Janae Masoner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT