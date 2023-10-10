Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    171st Air Refueling Wing Readiness Exercise

    JOHNSTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES

    10.13.2023

    An MSN7 Mobile Air Traffic Control Tower, assigned to the Pennsylvania Air National Guard, 258th Air Traffic Control Squadron, performs air traffic control for a KC-135 aircraft assigned to the PAANG, 171st Air Refueling Wing during a readiness exercise in Pittsburgh, Oct. 13, 2023. The multi-day readiness exercise involved Guardsmen from multiple sections on base working together to build skills needed to maintain readiness. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Roth)

