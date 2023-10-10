171st Air Refueling Wing Readiness Exercise

An MSN7 Mobile Air Traffic Control Tower, assigned to the Pennsylvania Air National Guard, 258th Air Traffic Control Squadron, performs air traffic control for a KC-135 aircraft assigned to the PAANG, 171st Air Refueling Wing during a readiness exercise in Pittsburgh, Oct. 13, 2023. The multi-day readiness exercise involved Guardsmen from multiple sections on base working together to build skills needed to maintain readiness. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Roth)
|Date Taken:
|10.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.15.2023 13:34
|Photo ID:
|8072038
|VIRIN:
|231013-Z-F3925-1001
|Resolution:
|2208x1244
|Size:
|1.37 MB
|Location:
|JOHNSTOWN, PA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
