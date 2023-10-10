Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    171st Air Refueling Wing Readiness Exercise [Image 10 of 15]

    171st Air Refueling Wing Readiness Exercise

    CORAOPOLIS, PA, UNITED STATES

    10.13.2023

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Shawn Monk 

    171st Air Refueling Wing

    A Pennsylvania Air National Guardsmen with the 171st Air Refueling Wing Security Forces Squadron responds to a simulated attack during a readiness exercise at the base in Pittsburgh, Oct. 13, 2023. The multi-day readiness exercise involved Guardsmen from multiple sections on base working together to build skills needed to maintain readiness. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Shawn Monk)

    Pittsburgh
    National Guard
    171st Air Refueling Wing
    Pennsylvania Air National Guard

