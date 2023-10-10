171st Air Refueling Wing Readiness Exercise

Pennsylvania Air National Guardsmen with the 171st Air Refueling Wing’s Medical Group assemble a tent during a readiness exercise at the base in Pittsburgh, Oct. 13, 2023. The multi-day readiness exercise involved Guardsmen from multiple sections on base working together to build skills needed to maintain readiness. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Shawn Monk)
