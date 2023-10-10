A Pennsylvania Army National Guard UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter taxis past a KC-135 aircraft on the 171st Air Refueling Wing’s flight line during a readiness exercise at the base in Pittsburgh, Oct. 13, 2023. The multi-day readiness exercise involved Guardsmen from multiple sections on base working together to build skills needed to maintain readiness. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Shawn Monk)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.13.2023 Date Posted: 10.15.2023 08:45 Photo ID: 8071698 VIRIN: 231013-Z-NQ177-1038 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 21.44 MB Location: CORAOPOLIS, PA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 171st Air Refueling Wing Readiness Exercise [Image 15 of 15], by SMSgt Shawn Monk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.