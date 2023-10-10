Pennsylvania Air National Guardsmen with the 171st Air Refueling Wing participate in a readiness exercise at the base in Pittsburgh, Oct. 13, 2023. The multi-day readiness exercise involved Guardsmen from multiple sections on base working together to build skills needed to maintain readiness. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Bryan Hoover)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.13.2023 Date Posted: 10.15.2023 08:11 Photo ID: 8071695 VIRIN: 231013-Z-EY983-1017 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 13.63 MB Location: CORAOPOLIS, PA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 171st Air Refueling Wing Readiness Exercise [Image 6 of 6], by MSgt Bryan Hoover, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.