171st Air Refueling Wing Readiness Exercise

Pennsylvania Air National Guardsmen with the 171st Air Refueling Wing attempts to create a modified tourniquet during a simulated injury to another guardsman during a readiness exercise at the base in Pittsburgh, Oct. 13, 2023. The multi-day readiness exercise involved Guardsmen from multiple sections on base working together to build skills needed to maintain readiness. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Bryan Hoover)

