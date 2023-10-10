Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yokouska Friendship Day 2023 [Image 15 of 17]

    Yokouska Friendship Day 2023

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    10.15.2023

    Photo by Taylor Ardito 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (October 15, 2023) - Liberation Band performs for an audience during this year's Friendship Day event onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY). Friendship Day is an annual open base event where the CFAY community and City of Yokosuka join together to highlight the friendship between the local Japanese community and the U.S. Navy. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families.

    TAGS

    navy
    cfay
    yokosuka
    friendship day

