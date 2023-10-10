Yokouska Friendship Day 2023

YOKOSUKA, Japan (October 15, 2023) - Liberation Band performs for an audience during this year's Friendship Day event onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY). Friendship Day is an annual open base event where the CFAY community and City of Yokosuka join together to highlight the friendship between the local Japanese community and the U.S. Navy. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families.

