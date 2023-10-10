Secretary Del Toro speaks during the Navy and Marine Corps Week Flag Raising and Birthday Proclamation Ceremony in the Mayor's Reception Room at City Hall in Philadelphia. During the event, Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro announced that the Navy and Marine Corps will return to Philadelphia in 2025 to celebrate their 250th birthday.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.13.2023 Date Posted: 10.14.2023 17:03 Photo ID: 8071353 VIRIN: 231013-N-FC670-1012 Resolution: 4070x2713 Size: 5.76 MB Location: PHILADELPHIA, PA, US Hometown: PHILADELPHIA, PA, US Hometown: WASHINGTON, DC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Navy and Marine Corps Week Flag Raising and Proclamation Presentation [Image 10 of 10], by CPO Shannon Renfroe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.