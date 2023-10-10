Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy and Marine Corps Week Flag Raising and Proclamation Presentation [Image 2 of 10]

    Navy and Marine Corps Week Flag Raising and Proclamation Presentation

    PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES

    10.13.2023

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Shannon Renfroe 

    Office of the Secretary of the Navy

    Camden, New Jersey Mayor Victor Carstarphen presents a Navy Birthday Proclamation to Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro during a Navy and Marine Corps Week ceremony at City Hall in Philadelphia. During the event, Secretary Del Toro announced that the Navy and Marine Corps will return to Philadelphia in 2025 to celebrate their 250th birthday.

    Navy Week
    Flag Raising
    SECNAV78
    Navy and Marine Corps Week
    Proclamation Presentation
    Secretary Carlos Del Toro

