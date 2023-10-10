Navy and Marine Corps Week Flag Raising and Proclamation Presentation

Camden, New Jersey Mayor Victor Carstarphen presents a Navy Birthday Proclamation to Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro during a Navy and Marine Corps Week ceremony at City Hall in Philadelphia. During the event, Secretary Del Toro announced that the Navy and Marine Corps will return to Philadelphia in 2025 to celebrate their 250th birthday.

Date Taken: 10.13.2023
Location: PHILADELPHIA, PA, US