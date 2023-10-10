Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dover AFB holds fire prevention open house, military appreciation event [Image 7 of 7]

    Dover AFB holds fire prevention open house, military appreciation event

    DOVER AFB, UNITED STATES

    10.14.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Cydney Lee    

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Airman 1st Class Thor Mints, 436th Security Forces Squadron response force member, goes through a buffet line at the 10th Annual Military Appreciation Day and 2023 Fire Prevention Week Open House at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Oct. 14, 2023. The event celebrated Team Dover Airmen’s service to our nation and included food, games, face painting and bouncy houses. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cydney Lee)

    TAGS

    firefighter
    Dover AFB
    fire prevention
    military appreciation day
    436th CES
    fire house

