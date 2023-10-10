Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    114th Fighter Wing performs during the Sanford Invitational Opening Ceremony [Image 5 of 5]

    114th Fighter Wing performs during the Sanford Invitational Opening Ceremony

    SIOUX FALLS, SD, UNITED STATES

    09.15.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Duane Duimstra 

    114th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Brig. Gen. Edwin Vanderwolde, South Dakota Assistant Adjutant General for Air, waves at the crowd along with Chief Jon Thum, Sioux Falls Police Department Chief, Chief Matt McAreavey, Sioux Falls Fire Chief, and Mayor Paul TenHaken, Mayor of Sioux Falls, during the 2023 Sanford Invitational Golf Tournament Sept. 15, 2023, Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The 114th Fighter Wing has been a part of the opening ceremony for the PGA Tour Champions Golf tournament for several years. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Duane Duimstra)

    F-16
    flyover
    Change of command
    114th Fighter Wing

