    114th Fighter Wing performs during the Sanford Invitational Opening Ceremony [Image 4 of 5]

    114th Fighter Wing performs during the Sanford Invitational Opening Ceremony

    SIOUX FALLS, SD, UNITED STATES

    09.15.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Duane Duimstra 

    114th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    114th Fighter Wing color guard present the colors while Chief Master Sgt. Sara Hilmoe(ret.) sings the National Anthem during the 2023 Sanford Invitational Golf Tournament Sept. 15, 2023, Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The 114th Fighter Wing has been a part of the opening ceremony for the PGA Tour Champions Golf tournament for several years. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Duane Duimstra)

    Date Taken: 09.15.2023
    Location: SIOUX FALLS, SD, US 
    This work, 114th Fighter Wing performs during the Sanford Invitational Opening Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by MSgt Duane Duimstra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    F-16
    Flyover
    114th Fighter Wing
    South Dakota Air National Guard

