114th Fighter Wing performs during the Sanford Invitational Opening Ceremony

114th FIghter Wing F-16 Fighting Falcons flies in formation for a flyover during the 2023 Sanford Invitational Golf Tournament Sept. 15, 2023, Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The 114th Fighter Wing has been a part of the opening ceremony for the PGA Tour Champions Golf tournament for several years. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Duane Duimstra)
|Date Taken:
|09.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.14.2023 12:04
|Location:
|SIOUX FALLS, SD, US
