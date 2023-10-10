114th FIghter Wing F-16 Fighting Falcons flies in formation for a flyover during the 2023 Sanford Invitational Golf Tournament Sept. 15, 2023, Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The 114th Fighter Wing has been a part of the opening ceremony for the PGA Tour Champions Golf tournament for several years. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Duane Duimstra)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.15.2023 Date Posted: 10.14.2023 12:04 Photo ID: 8071242 VIRIN: 230915-Z-SJ722-1027 Resolution: 3742x2495 Size: 4.58 MB Location: SIOUX FALLS, SD, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 114th Fighter Wing performs during the Sanford Invitational Opening Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by MSgt Duane Duimstra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.