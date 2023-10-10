Soldiers of the 3rd DSB celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month

U.S. Soldiers assigned to Task Force Provider hosted a Hispanic Heritage Month celebration at Powidz, Poland, Oct. 14, 2023. Hispanic Heritage Month, which lasts from Sept. 15 through Oct. 15, celebrates the culture, history, and diversity that Hispanic Americans have brought to the United States. President George H. W. Bush first proclaimed National Hispanic Heritage Month in 1989. The Sept. 15 start of Heritage Month is significant because it is the anniversary of independence for the Latin American countries of Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, and Nicaragua.

