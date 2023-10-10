Soldiers of the 3rd DSB celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Task Force Provider hosted a Hispanic Heritage Month celebration at Powidz, Poland, Oct. 14, 2023. Hispanic Heritage Month, which lasts from Sept. 15 through Oct. 15, celebrates the culture, history, and diversity that Hispanic Americans have brought to the United States. Task Force Provider Soldiers at Powidz are deployed to provide sustainment support to forward-stationed U.S. and allied forces’ training and operations to bolster NATO’s eastern flank, as part of the mission to assure allies, increase military interoperability, and deter adversaries in Europe.

