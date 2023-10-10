Soldiers of the 3rd DSB celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Task Force Provider receive traditional Hispanic food during a Hispanic Heritage Month celebration at Powidz, Poland, Oct. 14, 2023. The Army and the U.S. draw strength from the diversity of America's melting pot. Hispanic Americans have not hesitated to defend and show their allegiance to this nation through military service. President George H. W. Bush first proclaimed National Hispanic Heritage Month in 1989. The Sept. 15 start of Heritage Month is significant because it is the anniversary of independence for the Latin American countries of Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, and Nicaragua.

Date Taken: 10.14.2023 Location: POWIDZ, PL