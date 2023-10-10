Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Soldiers of the 3rd DSB celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month [Image 5 of 8]

    Soldiers of the 3rd DSB celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month

    POWIDZ, POLAND

    10.14.2023

    Photo by Spc. Elsi Delgado 

    3rd Division Sustainment Brigade

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Task Force Provider receive traditional Hispanic food during a Hispanic Heritage Month celebration at Powidz, Poland, Oct. 14, 2023. The Army and the U.S. draw strength from the diversity of America's melting pot. Hispanic Americans have not hesitated to defend and show their allegiance to this nation through military service. President George H. W. Bush first proclaimed National Hispanic Heritage Month in 1989. The Sept. 15 start of Heritage Month is significant because it is the anniversary of independence for the Latin American countries of Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, and Nicaragua.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.14.2023
    Date Posted: 10.14.2023 11:45
    Photo ID: 8071232
    VIRIN: 231014-A-FW799-2409
    Resolution: 5054x3369
    Size: 6.31 MB
    Location: POWIDZ, PL 
    Hometown: FORT STEWART, GA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers of the 3rd DSB celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month [Image 8 of 8], by SPC Elsi Delgado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Soldiers of the 3rd DSB celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month
    Soldiers of the 3rd DSB celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month
    Soldiers of the 3rd DSB celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month
    Soldiers of the 3rd DSB celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month
    Soldiers of the 3rd DSB celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month
    Soldiers of the 3rd DSB celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month
    Soldiers of the 3rd DSB celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month
    Soldiers of the 3rd DSB celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    3rd ID
    Total Force Policy
    3DSB
    Beallyoucanbe
    Stonger together

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT