Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Soldiers of the 3rd DSB celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month [Image 4 of 8]

    Soldiers of the 3rd DSB celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month

    POWIDZ, POLAND

    10.14.2023

    Photo by Spc. Elsi Delgado 

    3rd Division Sustainment Brigade

    U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Hector Rodriguezpabon, noncommissioned officer-in-charge of the 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division support operations, expresses appreciation to the volunteer service of Hispanic Soldiers during a Hispanic Heritage Month celebration at Powidz, Poland, Oct. 14, 2023. Hispanic Heritage Month, which lasts from Sept. 15 through Oct. 15, celebrates the culture, history, and diversity that Hispanic Americans have brought to the United States. The Army and the U.S. draw strength from the diversity of America's melting pot.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.14.2023
    Date Posted: 10.14.2023 11:48
    Photo ID: 8071231
    VIRIN: 231014-A-FW799-3561
    Resolution: 5513x3675
    Size: 9.43 MB
    Location: POWIDZ, PL 
    Hometown: FORT STEWART, GA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers of the 3rd DSB celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month [Image 8 of 8], by SPC Elsi Delgado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Soldiers of the 3rd DSB celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month
    Soldiers of the 3rd DSB celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month
    Soldiers of the 3rd DSB celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month
    Soldiers of the 3rd DSB celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month
    Soldiers of the 3rd DSB celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month
    Soldiers of the 3rd DSB celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month
    Soldiers of the 3rd DSB celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month
    Soldiers of the 3rd DSB celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    3rd ID
    Total Force Policy
    3DSB
    Beallyoucanbe
    Stonger together

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT