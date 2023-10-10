Soldiers of the 3rd DSB celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month

U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Hector Rodriguezpabon, noncommissioned officer-in-charge of the 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division support operations, expresses appreciation to the volunteer service of Hispanic Soldiers during a Hispanic Heritage Month celebration at Powidz, Poland, Oct. 14, 2023. Hispanic Heritage Month, which lasts from Sept. 15 through Oct. 15, celebrates the culture, history, and diversity that Hispanic Americans have brought to the United States. The Army and the U.S. draw strength from the diversity of America's melting pot.

