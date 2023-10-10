A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to Task Force Provider cooks for a Hispanic Heritage Month celebration at Powidz, Poland, Oct. 14, 2023. Hispanic Heritage Month, which lasts from Sept. 15 through Oct. 15, celebrates the culture, history, and diversity that Hispanic Americans have brought to the United States. Task Force Provider Soldiers at Powidz are deployed to provide sustainment support to forward-stationed U.S. and allied forces’ training and operations to bolster NATO’s eastern flank, as part of the mission to assure allies, increase military interoperability, and deter adversaries in Europe.
|Date Taken:
|10.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.14.2023 11:49
|Photo ID:
|8071230
|VIRIN:
|231014-A-FW799-7146
|Resolution:
|4160x6240
|Size:
|11.48 MB
|Location:
|POWIDZ, PL
|Hometown:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Soldiers of the 3rd DSB celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month [Image 8 of 8], by SPC Elsi Delgado, identified by DVIDS
