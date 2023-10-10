Soldiers of the 3rd DSB celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month

U.S. Army Warrant Officer Armando Pacheco, assigned to 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, cooks tradition Hispanic cuisine before a Hispanic Heritage Month celebration at Powidz, Poland, Oct. 14, 2023. The Army and the U.S. draw strength from the diversity of America's melting pot. President George H. W. Bush first proclaimed National Hispanic Heritage Month in 1989. The Sept. 15 start of Heritage Month is significant because it is the anniversary of independence for the Latin American countries of Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, and Nicaragua. Hispanic Heritage Month celebrates the culture, history, and diversity that Hispanic Americans have brought to the United States. The Army and the U.S. draw strength from the diversity of America's melting pot.

