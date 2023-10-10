Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMCB 133 Deployed to Rota, Spain [Image 36 of 36]

    NMCB 133 Deployed to Rota, Spain

    ROTA, SPAIN

    10.13.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Andrew Waters 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 133

    231013-N-PI330-2028 ROTA, Spain (Oct. 13, 2023) Steelworker Constructionman Apprentice Alexander Gilbert, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 133 (NMCB 133), bolts a bee statue to a pedastal on Camp Mitchell in Rota, Spain, Oct. 13, 2023. NMCB 133 is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. 6th Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Waters)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.13.2023
    Date Posted: 10.14.2023 11:21
    Photo ID: 8071227
    VIRIN: 231013-N-PI330-2128
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 983.13 KB
    Location: ROTA, ES 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NMCB 133 Deployed to Rota, Spain [Image 36 of 36], by PO2 Andrew Waters, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Seabee
    NMCB
    NMCB 133

