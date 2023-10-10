231013-N-PI330-2121 ROTA, Spain (Oct. 13, 2023) Seabees, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 133 (NMCB 133), mount a bee statue on Camp Mitchell in Rota, Spain, Oct. 13, 2023. NMCB 133 is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. 6th Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Waters)
|Date Taken:
|10.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.14.2023 11:21
|Photo ID:
|8071226
|VIRIN:
|231013-N-PI330-2121
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|876.39 KB
|Location:
|ROTA, ES
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NMCB 133 Deployed to Rota, Spain [Image 36 of 36], by PO2 Andrew Waters, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT