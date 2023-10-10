NMCB 133 Deployed to Rota, Spain

231013-N-PI330-2121 ROTA, Spain (Oct. 13, 2023) Seabees, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 133 (NMCB 133), mount a bee statue on Camp Mitchell in Rota, Spain, Oct. 13, 2023. NMCB 133 is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. 6th Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Waters)

