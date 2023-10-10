Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS BATAAN & 26th MEU (SOC) MISSION READY

    ARABIAN GULF

    10.07.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alisha Gleason 

    USS Bataan (LHD 5)

    ARABIAN GULF (Oct. 7, 2023) Marines assigned to the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable) (MEU(SOC)) board a CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter, attached to Marine Medium Tilt Rotor Squadron 162 (Reinforced), on the flight deck of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) during an amphibious assault exercise in the Arabian Gulf, Oct. 7. Components of the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group and 26th MEU (SOC) are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alisha Gleason)

    USS Bataan
    U.S. 5th Fleet
    Arabian Gulf
    Bataan Amphibious Ready Group
    26th Marine Expeditionary Unit

