    USS Bataan Observes Hispanic Heritage Month [Image 5 of 5]

    USS Bataan Observes Hispanic Heritage Month

    ARABIAN GULF

    10.03.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Danilo Reynoso 

    USS Bataan (LHD 5)

    231003-N-VO895-1017 ARABIAN GULF (Oct. 3, 2023) Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Ayanna Crawford, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5), speaks during the ship’s Hispanic Heritage Month observation, Oct. 3. Components of the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group and 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable) are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Danilo Reynoso)

    IMAGE INFO

