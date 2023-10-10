USS Bataan Observes Hispanic Heritage Month

231003-N-VO895-1030 ARABIAN GULF (Oct. 3, 2023) Chief Aviation Structural Mechanic Luis Rosas-Pineda, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5), speaks during the ship’s Hispanic Heritage Month observance, Oct. 3. Components of the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group and 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable) are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Danilo Reynoso)

