231012-N-CV021-1087 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Oct. 12, 2023) Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) conduct a replenishment-at-sea with Canadian Naval Replenishment Unit Asterix in the South China Sea, Oct. 12. Rafael Peralta is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban)
|Date Taken:
|10.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.14.2023 07:02
|Photo ID:
|8071080
|VIRIN:
|231012-N-CV021-1087
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|1.23 MB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sailors aboard the USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) conduct a replenishment-at-sea with Canadian Naval Replenishment Unit Asterix [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Alexandria Esteban, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
