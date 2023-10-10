Sailors aboard the USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) conduct a replenishment-at-sea with Canadian Naval Replenishment Unit Asterix

231012-N-CV021-1103 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Oct. 12, 2023) Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Mayte Cruzrodriguez, from Port St. Lucie, Florida, left, and Fire Controlman 2nd Class Sebastian Wheeler, from San Francisco, right, aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) shoot a line to Canadian Naval Replenishment Unit Asterix during a replenishment-at-sea in the South China Sea, Oct. 12. Rafael Peralta is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban)

